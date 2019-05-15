Love Island stars Jess Shears and Dom Lever announce pregnancy

15th May 19 | Entertainment News

The couple were married last year.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears

Love Island stars Jessica Shears and Dom Lever are expecting their first baby together.

The couple announced their happy news on Instagram with pictures of each of them baring their tummies.

The image of Shears shows her sporting a baby bump while Lever cradles his own stomach in his snap.

A sonogram image is between the two pictures.

View this post on Instagram

The best is yet to come 🤰🏽👼🏽

A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on

“The best is yet to come,” wrote Shears.

“Living the dream,” Lever captioned the same shot.

Shears and Lever co-starred on the ITV2 reality show in 2017.

They were married in Greece last year.

