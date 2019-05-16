Game Of Thrones fans petition for eighth series to be remade

16th May 19 | Entertainment News

So far more than 54,000 people have signed the petition.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys

Game Of Thrones fans have started a petition to get the eighth series of the programme remade.

The petition – created on Change.org – said the epic fantasy drama “deserves a final season that makes sense”.

“Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”, it adds.

So far, more than 54,000 people have signed.

The petition comes after the latest episode drew criticism from some viewers, who questioned Daenerys Targaryen burning down King’s Landing.

View this post on Instagram

When the sky falls down upon them. #GameofThrones

A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on

One person who signed the petition said: “I understand it’s GOT but don’t trash 8 yrs of character building for what they think will shock and awe us. It sucks.”

Another wrote: “They shouldn’t have rushed the ending of this series.

“You owe it to yourselves and the fans to do this generation defining story justice.”

© Press Association 2019

