Alessandra Ambrosio steals the show on Cannes red carpet

Alessandra Ambrosio steals the show on Cannes red carpet15th May 19 | Entertainment News
Amber Heard and Julianne Moore were also at the premiere of Les Miserables.
Alessandra Ambrosio wowed the crowd as she stepped out in Cannes in a show-stopping dress that left little to the imagination.
All eyes were on the model as she arrived at the Les Miserables screening in a dramatic red gown which showed off plenty of skin.
Leaving her shoulders bare, the filmy dress also featured high slits, highlighting the star’s legs.
The back of the dress billowed behind her in a train.
Amber Heard was also at the screening, and gave Ambrosio a run for her money in her own eye-catching outfit.
The actress looked dazzling in a long cream dress that was cinched at the waist with a wide belt and had a thigh-high slit.
Hollywood star Julianne Moore was chic in black, with her red hair loose over her shoulders.
The festival on the French Riviera opened on May 14 and will run until May 25.
It will host several screenings and premieres, with Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Elton John biopic Rocketman among those set to make their debut.
Oscar-winning director Alejandro Inarritu is the jury president and will oversee the awarding of the Palme d’Or, the highest prize of the festival.
