Alessandra Ambrosio steals the show on Cannes red carpet

15th May 19 | Entertainment News

Amber Heard and Julianne Moore were also at the premiere of Les Miserables.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio wowed the crowd as she stepped out in Cannes in a show-stopping dress that left little to the imagination.

All eyes were on the model as she arrived at the Les Miserables screening in a dramatic red gown which showed off plenty of skin.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Cannes 2019 Les Miserables Red Carpet
Alessandra Ambrosio (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Leaving her shoulders bare, the filmy dress also featured high slits, highlighting the star’s legs.

The back of the dress billowed behind her in a train.

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Amber Heard was also at the screening, and gave Ambrosio a run for her money in her own eye-catching outfit.

The actress looked dazzling in a long cream dress that was cinched at the waist with a wide belt and had a thigh-high slit.

Amber Heard in Cannes
Amber Heard (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Hollywood star Julianne Moore was chic in black, with her red hair loose over her shoulders.

Julianne Moore in Cannes
Julianne Moore (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The festival on the French Riviera opened on May 14 and will run until May 25.

It will host several screenings and premieres, with Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Elton John biopic Rocketman among those set to make their debut.

Oscar-winning director Alejandro Inarritu is the jury president and will oversee the awarding of the Palme d’Or, the highest prize of the festival.

