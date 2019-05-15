Geri and her husband celebrate four years of marriage

15th May 19 | Entertainment News

Geri married her husband Christian Horner in 2015.

Geri Horner

Geri Horner shared a family photo as she wished her husband Christian a happy anniversary.

The couple tied the knot four years ago, on May 15 2015.

Spice Girl Geri posted a picture on Instagram of the couple and their two-year-old son Montague.

“Happy anniversary!!! 4 years!” she wrote.

“I love you.”

Christian shared an image from the couple’s wedding day.

“Happy anniversary to my amazing, beautiful and gorgeous wife,” he said.

Geri also has a 13-year-old daughter, Bluebell, from a previous relationship.

© Press Association 2019

