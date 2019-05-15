Geri and her husband celebrate four years of marriage

Geri and her husband celebrate four years of marriage15th May 19 | Entertainment News
Geri married her husband Christian Horner in 2015.
Geri Horner shared a family photo as she wished her husband Christian a happy anniversary.
The couple tied the knot four years ago, on May 15 2015.
Spice Girl Geri posted a picture on Instagram of the couple and their two-year-old son Montague.
“Happy anniversary!!! 4 years!” she wrote.
“I love you.”
Christian shared an image from the couple’s wedding day.
“Happy anniversary to my amazing, beautiful and gorgeous wife,” he said.
Geri also has a 13-year-old daughter, Bluebell, from a previous relationship.
