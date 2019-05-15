Jonas Brothers go retro for Paper magazine shoot

The singers got back together earlier this year.

The Jonas Brothers stepped back in time for a retro photoshoot to mark their reunion.

Kevin, Joe and Nick announced in February that they were reuniting and their first track since getting back together, Sucker, went straight to the top of the US charts.

The trio donned knitted jumpers and thick glasses for a series of comical, family portrait style snaps in Paper magazine.

“Probably our best cover ever??” said Joe on Instagram.

“We’ve never looked better to be totally honest,” said Nick.

Other shots see the stars posing with ferrets.

“Giving you face and ferret, honey. #PAPERPictureDay,” said Joe.

The group are due to release their new album Happiness Begins on June 7.

