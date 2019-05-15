Jameela Jamil condemns ‘truly disgusting’ Alabama abortion bill

The bill would block abortions in the event of rape and incest.

Jameela Jamil was among the stars to speak out after Alabama voted for a near-total ban on abortion, calling it “truly disgusting”.

The US state’s Senate voted 25-6 for the bill, which, if approved by its governor, would become the country’s most stringent law on terminations of pregnancy.

Jamil spoke out earlier this week in response to Georgia moving to ban abortions once a foetal heartbeat is detected, saying she once had a termination and that it was the “best decision” she ever made.

Commenting on the development in Alabama, she tweeted: “Truly disgusting.”

Several others stars have also hit out at the bill, including Alyssa Milano, Ava DuVernay and Chris Evans.

Milano, who recently called for women to join her in a sex strike to protest against America’s strict abortion laws, tweeted a link to images of male senators.

“Not one uterus. NOT ONE UTERUS,” she wrote.

22 Senators voted against including an exception for rape or incest in Alabama’s new draconian abortion law. Notice any similarities? pic.twitter.com/QNxFC1JU2u — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) May 15, 2019

Film-maker DuVernay urged people to “speak up”.

“Don’t move forward after reading this like everything is normal,” she said.

“Don’t shake your head at Alabama and then keep going about your day.

“Realize that this is a warning.

“It’s Alabama and abortion today. It’s you and your rights tomorrow.

“Your silence will not save you. So speak up.”

Don’t move forward after reading this like everything is normal. Don’t shake your head at Alabama and then keep going about your day. Realize that this is a warning. It’s Alabama and abortion today. It’s you and your rights tomorrow. Your silence will not save you. So speak up. https://t.co/kIz78uAU1T — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 15, 2019

Avengers actor Chris Evans said people should be “worried” for the US Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision legalising abortion nationally.

“This is absolutely unbelievable,” he tweeted.

“If you’re not worried about roe v wade, you’re not paying attention.

“This is why voting matters!!”

This is absolutely unbelievable. If you’re not worried about roe v wade, you’re not paying attention. This is why voting matters!! https://t.co/gZ5lrj7tQ1 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 15, 2019

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt called the news “HORRIFYING”.

“Rapists are facing less jail time than a doctor who performs an abortion on a rape victim,” he said.

Yes, the news out of Alabama tonight is HORRIFYING. Rapists are facing less jail time than a doctor who performs an abortion on a rape victim. See below for where you can donate to help fight and hopefully reverse this sheer evil. https://t.co/wxjC2VVUcv — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 15, 2019

If signed into law, the bill would take effect in six months.

