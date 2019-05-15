Patsy Kensit returning to Holby City

The actress will once again appear in the BBC medical drama.

Patsy Kensit is returning to Holby City nine years after she left the BBC show.

The actress will be reprising her role role as Faye Morton on the series for the show’s 20th anniversary.

Kensit left the show in 2010 following a storyline involving the character of Joseph Byrne.

The actor behind Byrne, Luke Roberts, is also returning for the one-off episode celebrating two decades of the medical drama.

Kensit said: “It’s a great honour to be asked back. As soon as I got the script I sat down and read it as fast as I could, which shows what a gripping episode it’s going to be.

“Faye has changed quite a lot, it’s very feisty and there are lots of surprises.

“It’s also really exciting to be working with Rosie (Marcel, who plays Jac Naylor) and Luke again, we always had a fantastic time together on set and that’s not changed at all.”

Since her departure in 2010, Kensit has taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, Loose Women and Celebrity Big Brother.

Former co-star Roberts added: “For five years it provided me with a much-needed community of artists and technicians who always made me feel at home.

“It really was like a family. So it’s been an absolute joy to slip back into the surgical scrubs.”

The episode is due to air in autumn 2019.

