Sir Mick Jagger back on his feet in dance studio after heart surgery

The veteran rock star showed off his impressive moves to his millions of fans on social media.

Sir Mick Jagger appears to be back to full health while dancing around in a studio just weeks after undergoing heart surgery.

The Rolling Stones star, 75, was forced to postpone the band’s tour to have a heart valve replaced in New York around a month and a half ago.

In a video shared on his Twitter page on Wednesday, the rock star is seen dancing energetically and jumping in front of a mirror in a dance studio.

His fans were delighted with the update, with many remarking on his “moves like Jagger”, referring to the Maroon 5 pop song.

Sir Mick was forced to postpone tour dates in the US and Canada, announcing he was “devastated” to let down fans.

A statement from the group on March 30 said: “Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment.”

Days after undergoing surgery in early April, he told fans he was “on the mend”, while also praising medical staff for their efforts.

On April 11, he updated fans again with a picture of himself out and about taking a walk in a park.

The band were due to kick off the US and Canada leg of their No Filter tour at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on April 20, finishing at the Burl’s Creek Even Grounds in Ontario, Canada, on June 29.

