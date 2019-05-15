Endgame overtakes Full Monty and Jurassic Park in all-time box office chart

The latest Avengers blockbuster is now nipping at the heels of Jaws.

Avengers: Endgame has continued its lightning ascent of the UK and Ireland all-time box office chart, leapfrogging the likes of The Full Monty and Jurassic Park after only three weeks on release.

The latest instalment in the Marvel franchise has so far taken £80.4 million in cinemas, enough to place it just outside the top 10 highest grossing films since current records began.

It has now outperformed such big-hitters as the original 1977 Star Wars film (£74.4 million) and its 1999 prequel The Phantom Menace (£78.8 million), along with 1997’s The Full Monty (£74.5 million) and 1993’s Jurassic Park (£75.8 million).

(PA Graphics)

By next week, Endgame is likely to have overtaken even more movie classics, including 1975’s Jaws (£80.6 million) and 2010’s Toy Story 3 (£81.5 million).

Only four films have grossed more than £100 million at the UK and Irish box office, according to inflation-adjusted figures from the British Film Institute (BFI).

These are 2009’s Avatar (£105.1 million), 2012’s Skyfall (£109.6 million), 1998’s Titanic (£113.2 million) and – the biggest of all – 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens (£125.7 million).

If Endgame keeps up enough momentum, there is a chance it could end up joining these titles in the £100 million club.

It is currently playing at nearly 700 cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

– BFI comparable box office data goes back to 1975, when coverage of leading titles began.

© Press Association 2019