Sir Bradley Wiggins to embark on theatre tour with live show

15th May 19 | Entertainment News

Sir Bradley retired from cycling in 2016 after one of the most remarkable careers in British sport.

Prudential RideLondon 2016 launch

Five-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins is to take a theatre tour of the UK with his own live show.

The Tour de France winner will share stories from his illustrious career, organisers said, in what is described as “a unique and intimate live setting”.

Beginning in September and ending in October, the 13-date Bradley Wiggins: An Evening With tour will stop at venues including Hull’s City Hall, Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre And Opera House and Wimbledon’s New Theatre.

Sir Bradley Wiggins
Sir Bradley Wiggins is to tour the country with a string of live shows (Steve Paston/PA)

Sir Bradley, affectionately known to fans as Wiggo, is one of the most decorated athletes in British sporting history.

He has five Olympic gold medals and in 2012 made history in becoming the first cyclist to win a gold medal and the Tour de France in the same year.

Sir Bradley was named BBC Sports Personality Of The Year later that year and was knighted in the 2013 New Year’s Honours for services to cycling.

After one of the most remarkable careers in British sport, Sir Bradley retired from competitive cycling in December 2016.

Tickets for Bradley Wiggins: An Evening With are on sale May 17 at 10am. For more information, visit Myticket.co.uk.

