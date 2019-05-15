Ariana Grande sued for allegedly posting photographer’s picture to Instagram

A professional photographer has accused the pop star of copyright infringement.

Ariana Grande is being sued for allegedly posting a photographer’s pictures to her Instagram account, legal documents show.

The pop star is accused of copyright infringement by Robert Barbera, according to a lawsuit filed in New York.

Mr Barbera, a professional photographer, says Grande never asked permission to use two of his pictures and never paid for them.

Ariana Grande is being sued by a photographer over an Instagram post (PA)

The pictures in question shows Grande, dressed in an over-sized jumper and thigh-high boots, carrying a see-through bag bearing the name of her fourth studio album, Sweetener.

She posted them to her account on August 17 last year, the day the album was released, with the caption: “Happy sweetener day.”

Grande has since deleted the post, but according to the lawsuit it was ‘liked’ 3,392,035 times.

Grande is the most followed woman on Instagram, with 154 million followers.

Mr Barbera is seeking damages of up to 25,000 US dollars, about £19,000 – for each picture.

Grande, 25, is yet to respond to the lawsuit. The Press Association has contacted her representatives for comment.

Grande is not the first celebrity to be accused of copyright infringement by professional photographers.

Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, 50 Cent, Jessica Simpson, and Khloe Kardashian have all be sued by photographers after allegedly posting their pictures.

© Press Association 2019