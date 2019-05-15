Presenter Miles Jupp to quit The News Quiz

The comedian is stepping down from the BBC Radio 4 show.

Miles Jupp is quitting The News Quiz to focus on acting, writing and his family.

The comedian has hosted the BBC Radio 4 show for four years and will step down at the end of the current series.

He said despite topical news stories rumbling on he has decided to pursue other areas of his career and spend time with his “enormous family”.

Sandi Toksvig stepped down from the show in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

Jupp has chaired more than 80 episodes of the popular show and has paid tribute to his colleagues and The News Quiz audience, who he praised for their politeness.

He first appeared as a panellist on the show in 2009 when the programme was chaired by Sandi Toksvig and took over the reins in 2015.

Jupp said: “I have really enjoyed hosting The News Quiz and I count myself as extremely lucky to have had this opportunity.

“Although one or two of the news stories we’ve been discussing on the show remain unresolved, the time is right for me.

“I would now really like to focus more on acting and writing, and stepping down from this job will give me the flexibility to do this while also spending more time at home with my enormous family.”

He added: “I’m very grateful to the production staff, panellists, writers, technicians and newsreaders who all make the show what it is, and also to the listeners who are enthusiastic, loyal and – based on those who I bump into on trains and so forth – extremely polite.”

Colleagues have paid tribute to Jupp for his time as presenter on the long-running radio show.

Sioned Wiliam, commissioning editor for Radio 4 Comedy, said: “I’d like to thank him for entertaining millions of Radio 4 listeners with his razor sharp wit, warmth and intelligence – and not forgetting that irrepressible laugh.

“He has expertly continued the great success of The News Quiz and will be hugely missed.”

