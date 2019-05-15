A host of objects from Ancient Egypt will be displayed in London.

A Tutankhamun exhibition will “shake the English people” with the glories of Egypt, an expert has claimed.

Thousands of treasured objects buried with the boy pharaoh will be displayed in London before returning to Egypt permanently.

Experts have promised an emotional response to the gilded glory of Tutankhamun’s once-entombed treasures.

Howard Carter and an Egyptian workman examine the third coffin of Tutankhamun, made of solid gold, inside the case of the second coffin (Harry Burton/PA)

Commemorating almost 100 years since Howard Carter discovered the fully-intact burial chamber in 1922, the famous pharaoh’s final possessions will be open to the public at the Saatchi Gallery in London.

The exhibition has been billed as the last chance to see the treasures abroad before they return to Egypt “forever”.

Renowned archaeologist Dr Zahi Hawass has expressed how much the treasures mean to the Egyptian people.

He told the Press Association: “It’s a part of our culture, it means our identity, it means our past. It means our glory.

“The glory of Ancient Egypt is the glory of modern Egypt.

“It will go to London, it will shake the English people, because the English people are waiting for the moment to meet the golden boy.

“Each object tells us the story of the golden boy, about his life, death, burial, magic, mystery, and therefore the value is really incredible to the world.”

He added: “This exhibit will capture the heart of people all over the world. It will bring people ideas about the ancient world.

“We need to learn from this ancient people.

“Through these ancient people we will know about our future. It tells is about how this society organised for the national project.”

London will be the third of 10 cities to host the treasures before their permanent return to Egypt, following on from Los Angeles and Paris.

Philippa Adams, director of the Saatchi Gallery, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have the privilege of hosting this exhibition, one that not only showcases some of the most significant artefacts in the world but also tells a time enduring narrative.”

Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh takes place in London from November 2 to May 3 2020.

