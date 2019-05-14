Charli XCX and Troye Sivan announce line-up for inaugural Go West Fest

14th May 19

Sivan described it as ‘a new kind of pride festival’.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have unveiled the line-up for their new music festival.

Go West Fest, named after the Village People song generally accepted as being about gay liberation, will take place in Los Angeles in June, organisers LiveNation said.

Sivan, who is openly gay, described it as a “new kind of pride festival”.

Charli and Sivan, who collaborated on hit single 1999 in October last year, will co-host and co-headline the event.

Also performing are Russian feminist protest group Pussy Riot. Other performers include Allie X, Chika and Quay Dash.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards LGBT advocacy group GLAAD, organisers said.

Writing on Twitter, Sivan said of the festival: “A new kind of pride festival curated by me n @charli_xcx that celebrates the inclusivity, artistry, music, kinks, merchants, and creativity of the LGBTQ community, while really giving back to our community.”

British pop star Charli XCX added: “I’m so happy I get to collab with so many inspiring & iconic artists!”

Go West Fest will take place at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on June 6.

