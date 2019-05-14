Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning bring glamour to Cannes opening

14th May 19 | Entertainment News

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Elton John biopic Rocketman will debut at the festival.

France Cannes 2019 The Dead Don’t Die Red Carpet

Actress Selena Gomez and jury member Elle Fanning were among the stars hitting the red carpet as the curtain was raised on the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

Hollywood made its annual pilgrimage to the French Riviera for Tuesday’s opening night, with Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Elton John biopic Rocketman set to debut over the next 10 days.

Cannes 2019
Actress Selena Gomez was among the stars attending the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Oscar-winning director Alejandro Inarritu is the jury president and will oversee the awarding of the Palme d’Or, the highest prize of the festival.

Zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die was the first film to premiere and Gomez, who stars in the film, was among those bringing the glamour to the carpet.

The 26-year-old looked a picture of elegance in an off-white, two-piece outfit, complete with thigh-high split up the dress and oversized belt.

Gomez wore an eye-catching diamond necklace and completed the look with her dark hair pulled back in a sleek bun.

Cannes 2019
Jury member Elle Fanning brushed off criticism about being too young for the role and posed for photographers on the red carpet (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Fanning, who at 21 is the youngest person on the jury panel, wore a cape-like peach dress, complete with plunging neckline.

She completed the look with diamond earrings.

Cannes 2019
Model Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads in a white one-shoulder gown at Cannes (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Victoria’s Secret veteran Alessandra Ambrosio, 38, wore a white, one-shoulder gown with a split up the thigh.

She teamed it with strappy silver stilettos.

Cannes 2019
British actress Tilda Swinton shimmered in a silver floor-length gown (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Tilda Swinton, who stars alongside Gomez in The Dead Don’t Die, arrived at the premiere in a shimmering silver floor-length gown.

The British actress, 58, wore her cropped blonde hair swept back from her face.

Cannes 2019
Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria was among the Hollywood stars at Cannes (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Eva Longoria turned heads in a pink gown complete with thigh split.

The dress was strapless on one side while gathered in pleats across her left shoulder.

Cannes 2019
Actress Julianne Moore poses for photographers at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Julianne Moore wore a strapless, emerald gown with a caped train.

Last year’s Cannes saw 82 women protest for gender inequality on the festival’s famed red-carpet steps.

Artistic director Thierry Fremaux signed a pledge last year promising to make the festival’s selection process more transparent and to push executive boards toward gender parity.

On Tuesday, Fremaux said Cannes is progressing in step with the industry.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Hiking, biking and mountain views: America’s Capital Region is a breath of fresh air
Hiking, biking and mountain views: America’s Capital Region is a breath of fresh air

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Jeremy Kyle ‘utterly devastated’ after cancellation of TV show

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

This is what we learned at the V&A’s new ‘Food: Bigger Than The Plate’ exhibition

This is what we learned at the V&A’s new ‘Food: Bigger Than The Plate’ exhibition
Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott star in trailer for Black Mirror’s fifth series

Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott star in trailer for Black Mirror’s fifth series
Rathfinny debuts at The Ritz: Here’s why their English sparkling wine is a showpiece

Rathfinny debuts at The Ritz: Here’s why their English sparkling wine is a showpiece
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre