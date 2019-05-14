Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer among nominees at 2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Fresh off her Bafta TV win, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer is among the nominees at the 2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

The Liverpool-born actress has been recognised in the category of best villain for her acclaimed portrayal of Russian assassin Villanelle in BBC America’s drama series.

Elsewhere, Game Of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame lead the nominations at the annual awards show, which does not separate categories by gender.

🍿IT’S TIME TO VOTE FOR THE 2019 #MTVAwards 🍿 Whose got your vote for Best Movie? 🎥 Check out the rest of the nominees and vote NOW at https://t.co/srdtfvPGrL ❗See who wins June 17 on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/as9KvPEGls — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 14, 2019

HBO’s lavishly-produced fantasy epic and Marvel’s superhero blockbuster are both up for four prizes, as is the documentary RBG, which centres on US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Game Of Thrones’ final season, which will come to an end on Sunday, is nominated for best show, best hero (Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark), best performance (Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen) and best fight, for Arya’s battle against the White Walkers.

Endgame, which has shattered a string of box-office records around the globe, is up for best movie, best fight, best hero for Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and best villain, for Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

Josh Brolin has been nominated for best villain at the MTV Movie And TV Awards for his portrayal of Thanos (Ian West/PA Wire)

Oscar-nominated RBG is in the running for best documentary as well as in two new categories; most meme-able moment and real-life hero.

Justice Ginsburg, a revered figure among many in the US due to her work advocating women’s rights, makes history as the first public figure to be nominated in the best fight category.

Comer, who won best actress at Sunday’s Bafta TV Awards, will be up against Brolin, Joseph Fiennes, who plays Commander Fred Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale, Lupita Nyong’o, who stars as Red in horror film Us, and Penn Badgley, who appears as Joe Goldberg in You.

Actor Zachary Levi, who earned nominations for best hero and best comedic performance for his role in Shazam!, will host.

The MTV Movie And TV Awards will air on Monday June 17 from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Honorees, performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

© Press Association 2019