Lego fans predict Stranger Things at mystery midnight set launch

Queuing fans believe Lego is about to release a set linked to the hit Netflix fantasy series.

Lego fans are queuing at the company’s flagship London store ahead of a mystery midnight launch.

Excitement is building among superfans from as far afield as New Zealand who are waiting outside the Leicester Square shop, hoping to be the first to get their hands on a new set.

@NXOnNetflix Are you ready to unlock this door? It's not Will this time. This message is from us. pic.twitter.com/ksD43sNbEp — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 14, 2019

Fans have speculated that the launch could be related to Netflix series Stranger Things.

Teaser posts on Lego’s official Instagram page appear to show famous moments from the series replicated in bricks.

The third season of the hit show is due to launch in July.

One fan, who asked to be described only as Jack from Inverness, has been queuing since 10.30am on Tuesday.

“I’ve grown up with Lego, but I’ve never really grown out of it,” he said.

“This is the first time I’ve ever joined a midnight queue for anything.”

Simon, from New Zealand, is in the UK to visit family but has taken time out to join the queue.

“We don’t have anything like this in New Zealand. We don’t have Lego stores and we don’t have midnight launches,” said Simon, who did not want to give his full name.

“This will be my only chance to do something like this.”

Stranger Things

Lego has recreated moments from the big and small screen in the past, with Star Wars, Harry Potter, Flintstones and Scooby-Doo sets proving popular in recent years.

Zac Bird, from Welling, London, bought his 2,000th Lego set on Tuesday.

He is queuing for the midnight launch but admitted: “I don’t know much about Stranger Things. I know it’s on Netflix, but I don’t have an account.

“Who knows, maybe this will convince me to invest.”

