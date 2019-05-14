Police drop investigation into Danny Baker over royal baby tweet

14th May 19 | Entertainment News

The DJ was accused of racism after sharing a picture of a chimpanzee with the caption ‘Royal baby leaves hospital’.

Danny Baker

Police have dropped an investigation into broadcaster Danny Baker over an allegedly racist tweet about the royal baby.

Baker was sacked from BBC Radio 5 Live for tweeting a joke about the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex’s son featuring a picture of a chimpanzee.

His tweet came on the day Harry and Meghan, who is African-American, welcomed their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Danny Baker
Danny Baker will face no further action (Victoria Jones/PA)

Scotland Yard said the force had received an allegation in relation to a tweet posted on May 8 but confirmed on Wednesday it would take no further action.

A statement said: “An allegation was received by the Metropolitan Police Service on Thursday 9 May in relation to a tweet published on 8 May.

“Having reviewed the comments made, we do not consider that a criminal threshold has been met and as such we will be taking no further action.”

Baker, 61, was accused of racism after tweeting a black and white image showing a well-dressed man and woman holding hands with a suited chimpanzee, which he captioned: “Royal baby leaves hospital.”

The DJ apologised for the tweet, saying it was an attempt to “lampoon privilege”.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign
Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign

Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott star in trailer for Black Mirror’s fifth series
Miley Cyrus and Andrew Scott star in trailer for Black Mirror’s fifth series

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jerome Flynn: ‘Meditation has been a life-changer for me’

Jerome Flynn: ‘Meditation has been a life-changer for me’
Rathfinny debuts at The Ritz: Here’s why their English sparkling wine is a showpiece

Rathfinny debuts at The Ritz: Here’s why their English sparkling wine is a showpiece
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
This is what we learned at the V&A’s new ‘Food: Bigger Than The Plate’ exhibition

This is what we learned at the V&A’s new ‘Food: Bigger Than The Plate’ exhibition
This is what we learned at the V&A’s new ‘Food: Bigger Than The Plate’ exhibition

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre