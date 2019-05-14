Luke Perry remembered as Beverley Hills, 90210 cast promote reboot

Entitled BH90210, the new show is not a continuation of the series but sees the actors return as heightened versions of themselves.

The cast of the rebooted Beverly Hills, 90210 have remembered their former co-star Luke Perry, who died earlier this year.

Speaking at an event promoting new shows for US TV channel Fox, Jason Priestly said: “Luke was a huge part of our ‘90210’ family, and personally Luke was a very large part of my life so, it’s obviously very difficult to do this without him.”

Entitled BH90210, the new show is not a continuation of the series. Having gone their separate ways after the series ended nearly 20 years ago, the actors return as heightened versions of themselves.

In addition to Priestley, original stars Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling were in New York to promote the new show, set to debut this summer.

Priestly said: “The show is comedic drama, very, very heavy on the comedy side. It’s a scripted, fake reality show that follows Jason Priestly and Ian Ziering and Jennie Garth, all of us trying to get a reboot of Beverly Hills 90210 made, and what that entails.

“Very much like Episodes. A little bit of Arrested Development thrown in there. A little bit of Curb Your Enthusiasm thrown in there. But very much in the vein of those shows.”

While most of the original cast will return, there is a void after the passing of Luke Perry in March. Ziering said he is still processing his grief.

“I’m still having trouble reconciling that, so I don’t have an answer for you. It’s difficult. He was a good friend of mine,” he said.

Garth said: “He’s been with us every step of the way.”

