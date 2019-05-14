Rita Ora to perform at Soccer Aid in new Unicef UK ambassador role

The singer and actress has worked with the charity since 2013.

Rita Ora will perform at this year’s Soccer Aid match for Unicef as part of her newly announced role as a UK ambassador for the charity.

The singer and actress will appear during half-time at the June 16 match, in which celebrities and former football players including Michael Owen, Eric Cantona, Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah, Mark Wright and Martin Compston will take to the pitch.

Ora recently travelled to her native Kosovo in support of the Soccer Aid for Unicef campaign to see how the organisation’s programmes are improving the health of children, childhood development and education in marginalised communities.

Rita Ora in Kosovo with Unicef (Unicef/Dymond/PA)

She said: “I’m beyond honoured to be appointed a Unicef UK ambassador.

“Since 2013, I have learnt a great deal about Unicef and the amazing work they do to drive positive change for the children of our future.

“My recent trip to Kosovo allowed me to see Unicef’s wonderful work first-hand back in my native country and I am more determined than ever to utilise my position to support, campaign and advocate.”

She added: “It’s also incredible to be performing at Soccer Aid for Unicef this year.

“This year’s event will no doubt be bigger and better than ever before and to be able to play right in the middle of Stamford Bridge at half-time is brilliant.”

Ora surprised more than 400 children and young people at an annual Unicef Kosovo event in the capital Pristina to promote the innovative initiatives developed by young people in the area.

The film of her visit will be shown on the night of Soccer Aid on ITV.

The England team, managed by Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid alongside Sam Allardyce, will compete against the Soccer Aid World XI squad, co-managed by Piers Morgan and Harry Redknapp, during this year’s Soccer Aid match.

Susanna Reid (centre) will co-manage the England team at this year’s Soccer Aid, which includes Rachel Yankey (left) and Katie Chapman (Unicef/PA)

The England team is comprised of retired footballers Owen, Joe Cole and Jamie Redknapp alongside celebrities Sir Mo, former The Only Way Is Essex star Wright and McFly’s Danny Jones.

Women will also take part in Soccer Aid for the first time this year, with ex-internationals Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman signed up to the England squad.

The Soccer Aid World XI squad so far includes retired footballers Cantona, Didier Drogba and Robert Pires, as well as celebrities Bolt, One Direction’s Niall Horan and Line Of Duty star Compston.

Soccer Aid 2019, which will raise money for children around the world, takes place at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge on June 16.

It will be broadcast live on ITV and STV.

© Press Association 2019