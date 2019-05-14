Scott Mills: Not much scares me after doing Strictly

The DJ was a contestant in the 12th series of the dance show.

DJ Scott Mills has said not much scares him any more after he faced his fear and signed up for Strictly Come Dancing.

The presenter appeared on the 12th series of the BBC show and said he believes it is scarier than being in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Mills said since competing on the dancefloor, where he came 11th, other things do not seem as frightening.

Scott Mills and Joanne Clifton on Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)

Speaking on the Official Charts podcast, he said: “Strictly came along; arguably scarier (than I’m A Celebrity) but for some reason I felt brave that day and said yes.

“If you are terrible at dancing, doing that in front of 13 million people… I would rather eat bull’s whatever.

“It’s easier than trying to do a rumba, believe me, if you’re completely two left feet which I am!

“But I do not regret saying yes to Strictly in any way, it was the most fun thing I’ve ever done.

“The whole thing is so mad. I got to do the tour.

“I was the token rubbish one.

“It’s the nearest you’re ever going to get to feel like a pop star. You go round on a tour bus and there’s catering everywhere, it was just the most fun.”

The DJ continued: “Since I’ve done that it’s made everything easier. I don’t really get scared about much, not since that.

“It’s made me feel much more confident about a lot of things.”

Official Charts: Take The Hit is part of the Acast network, available from all good podcast providers.

© Press Association 2019