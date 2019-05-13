Jameela Jamil says abortion was ‘best decision I ever made’ as she slams US law

The Good Place star said the anti-abortion law in Georgia is ‘blatantly demonstrative of a hatred of women’.

Jameela Jamil has hit out at what she called an “upsetting, inhumane” abortion law in the US, saying she once had a termination and that it was the “best decision” she ever made.

The actress, 33, posted a string of messages on Twitter after the US state of Georgia moved to ban abortions once a foetal heartbeat is detected.

Jamil, an activist and advocate for body positivity, said: “This anti-abortion law in Georgia is so upsetting, inhumane, and blatantly demonstrative of a hatred of women, a disregard for our rights, bodies, mental health, and essentially a punishment for rape victims, forcing to carry the baby of their rapist.”

She continued: “I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made.

“Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially.

“So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel.”

The Good Place star added: “Ps.. this isn’t any diss at all to foster homes.

“I’m in awe of people who take in children in need of a family and a home: but if Georgia becomes inundated with children who are unwanted or unable to be cared for, it will be hard to find great fostering for them all.”

“The anti-abortion law is also especially targeted at those without the means/ability to move state,” said the actress.

“Women who are marginalised, poor or disabled will, as ever, be the ones to suffer the most.

“The wealthy will have so much more freedom.”

Jamil is not the only celebrity to speak out.

Last week actress Alyssa Milano posted a message on social media calling for women to join her in a sex strike to protest against strict abortion laws in America.

“Our reproductive rights are being erased,” she wrote.

“Until women have legal control over our own bodies we just cannot risk pregnancy.

“Join me by not having sex until we get bodily autonomy back.

“I’m calling for a #SexStrike.

“Pass it on. “

