Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard series to air on Amazon Prime Video

Sir Patrick Stewart played Picard on TV and in films from 1987 to 2002.

Star Trek’s Jean-Luc Picard spin-off series will air on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, it has been announced.

The series will see Sir Patrick Stewart, 78, reprising the role of the captain in the next chapter of his life. He last played Picard in 2002.

Amazon Prime Video will be the streaming home of the series in more than 200 countries and territories, including the UK and Ireland. Under the multi-year agreement with CBS, each episode will be available on Prime Video within 24 hours of its US premiere.

Incoming Transmission from @SirPatStew! The untitled "#StarTrek" Jean-Luc Picard series will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries+ outside the US & Canada and on CBS All Access in the United States.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said: “There’s only one word that can begin to describe Sir Patrick Stewart as Starship Commander Jean-Luc Picard, and that’s ‘legendary’.

“We are thrilled beyond measure to have him back in command, bringing the optimistic messages of Star Trek to audiences around the world.”

Last year he said he had thought that his final appearance as Picard, in the movie Star Trek: Nemesis, was his last.

He said on Twitter: “I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course.

“It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him.

“Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”

The series will also star Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora, and Michelle Hurd.

