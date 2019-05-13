GoT’s Emilia Clarke shares post-episode bald cap and bubbly snap

The actress plays Daenerys in the blockbuster series.

Emilia Clarke has shared a picture of herself in a bald cap, joking that the latest episode of Game Of Thrones was “so shocking it blew my wig off”.

The actress, who plays Daenerys in the hit fantasy series, was also clutching a bottle of champagne in the image shared on Instagram.

She quipped that she needed the bubbly to get through episode five, which featured a bloody battle.

“This is what it took not only to shoot ep5…but to watch it too!” she said.

“@gameofthrones @hbo #soshockingitblewmywigoff.”

Game Of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

