Sir Lenny Henry announces new tour

Sir Lenny Henry is embarking on a tour to share memories and insights into his life and work.

The comedian will embark on a series of stage shows exploring his career and experiences growing up in a country shaped by different cultural attitudes.

The tour begins in October and will encompass his thoughts on school, family, puberty, friendships, and racism.

Each performance will be divided between a solo piece covering his memories and observations, followed by a one-on-one chat with friend and collaborator Jon Canter to explore his life and work in greater depth.

An Evening With Lenny Henry – Who Am I, Again? follows the publication of the Dudley-born comedy star’s memoirs.

Sir Lenny Henry after receiving a knighthood from the Queen in 2015 (John Stillwell/PA)

Sir Lenny said: “I’m looking forward to travelling around and telling these stories. Writing the book was a huge feat and I’m very proud of it.

“I can’t wait to share more stories and fun about growing up in the Midlands, my early days in the clubs, pubs and discotheques and of course working on Tiswas, Three Of A Kind and The Lenny Henry Show.

“The show promises to be an evening of memories, laughter and fun – I can’t wait to get started.”

Sir Lenny began his career at 16, with work spanning children’s television, DJing, presenting, acting, and as co-founder of Comic Relief. He was knighted in 2015.

The comedian’s tour will commence in Birmingham on October 20, ending in Stoke on November 29.

