Madonna announces UK tour dates

The singer will take to the London stage.

Madonna has announced dates for performances at the London Palladium.

The pop star will play a series of intimate shows at the venue in 2020.

Dates have been announced as part of the international Madame X tour which begins in New York.

Following dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami, Madonna will take to the London stage in January next year.

The star’s promoter, Arthur Fogel, said: “The chance for fans to see Madonna at these venues is incredibly special.

“We are proud and excited to be able to deliver this ultimate opportunity for her fans.”

Madame X, the latest album by the veteran pop star, features tracks influenced by Latin music.

The tour for the album will encompass Lisbon, where the star has spent time living, before arriving in London.

She will play the Palladium from January 26, 27, 29, 30 next year. Madonna will also play the venue on February 1 and 2 in 2020.

Madame X debuts on June 14 this year.

