The TV Baftas: The night’s winners and losers

Here is a look at who had a good night and who had a not-so-great one at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards.

Holly Willoughby

I’m A Celebrity won a TV Bafta for the series in which Willoughby made her debut, as co-host, alongside Declan Donnelly.

However, the win may have been a little awkward for Willoughby, a friend of Ant McPartlin, who she temporarily replaced on the show.

Ant and Dec’s Britain’s Got Talent also won a gong.

Killing Eve

The hit BBC drama won three awards at the TV ceremony, leading the wins.

Jodie Comer scooped best actress, Fiona Shaw supporting actress and the show won drama series.

It came despite being aired in the US first – Bafta’s rules say a programme must have premiered in the UK to be eligible.

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch after winning the award for best actor (Ian West/PA)

The Sky Atlantic drama, based on the semi-autobiographical novels by Edward St Aubyn, won best mini-series and leading actor for Benedict Cumberbatch, who said he was usually the “bridesmaid not the bride” at awards ceremonies.

EastEnders

The Albert Square soap beat Casualty, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks to an award.

The BBC

The broadcaster scooped 16 awards. They included the wins for Killing Eve, Ben Whishaw’s supporting actor gong for A Very English Scandal, Louis Theroux’s Altered States, the drama Killed By My Debt, Who Do You Think You Are?, EastEnders and comedy gongs for Steve Pemberton and Jessica Hynes.

Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content, called it “a fantastic evening for BBC shows”.

Bad night for:

Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain’s team attending the Bafta TV awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Good Morning Britain had two nominations, for On A Knife Edge and its Thomas Markle exclusive in the news coverage category.

On the night, Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, on Channel 4, triumphed.

The Good Morning Britain host went on to tweet his disappointment, posting a Gif of an angry Jack Nicholson from 1980 film The Shining.

Bros

The documentary, Bros: After The Screaming Stops was up for a gong.

The duo would have had the last laugh if they had won, but it was Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley which scooped specialist factual.

Stars, from Ruth Wilson to Benedict Cumberbatch’s wife, were delighted to see Matt and Luke Goss on the red carpet, though.

And the duo confirmed on the Bafta red carpet they are “in talks” over another documentary.

Harry and Meghan’s wedding

The BBC broadcast, Royal Wedding: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle lost out in the live event category.

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, also on BBC One, won the gong.

Huw Edwards, who presented the programme, thanked the academy for a “very special award” and paid tribute to the “true heroes who won the award, that generation of men and women”.

Sandra Oh

She lost out to her co-star Jodie Comer in the best actress category.

The star was not at the ceremony in London.

Oh showed she had no hard feelings, tweeting: “Congratulations Killing Eve!!! Bafta for best series, Fiona Shaw and Jodie Comer !!! Yay yay yay!!”

Netflix

The streaming giant did not go into the awards with much of a look-in, despite its deep pockets.

Bandersnatch – Black Mirror was up for single drama but Killed By My Debt, a true-life story, won in that category.

Fellow Netflix show Queer Eye lost to Bodyguard for must-see moment.

Bandersnatch stars Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry did present an award.

