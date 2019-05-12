Piers Morgan misses out on TV Bafta award

Piers Morgan left the TV Baftas empty handed after Good Morning Britain was snubbed for the news coverage award, despite two nominations in the category.

His hopes of a win with On A Knife Edge and Thomas Markle Exclusive were dashed after Channel 4’s Cambridge Analytica Uncovered took home the gong.

The camera panned to show an unimpressed-looking Morgan following the announcement, as the Channel 4 team made their way to the stage to collect the award.

We lost. In fact, we lost twice in the same category. But I’m taking it really well. #BAFTATVAwards2019 @GMB pic.twitter.com/7hE7ukNiqR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 12, 2019

The Good Morning Britain host went on to tweet his disappointment, posting a GIF of an angry Jack Nicholson from 1980 film The Shining.

He wrote: “We lost. In fact, we lost twice in the same category. But I’m taking it really well.”

We failed. But by your yardstick we’re winners. 👍 https://t.co/IGxIsGfq12 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 12, 2019

Morgan continued to show his displeasure at losing after rival BBC Breakfast Show host Dan Walker poked fun at the loss.

Earlier this week, Morgan lashed out at Bafta organisers after the seating plan revealed he and fellow Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid were not seated in the first few four rows.

Sharing the photo to his page, he wrote: “I’d better be nearer the front than that…”

