Killing Eve triumphs at the TV Baftas, with Jodie Comer shedding tears

Killing Eve has triumphed at the TV Baftas, with its star Jodie Comer sheding tears as she was named best actress.

Comer, 26, who plays assassin Villanelle in the hit thriller, shook off her cold, screen alter-ego to turn on the “waterworks” on stage.

She beat co-star Sandra Oh – who plays the operative on a mission to catch her – to the gong.

“Thank you so much,” Comer said. “Sorry I’m the only one who’s turned on the waterworks.”

She dedicated the award to her grandmother, saying: “Nana Frances sadly passed away on the first week of filming.

“She never got to see Villanelle, the life and soul of everything.

“She’d say ‘you get it off me you know’. I want to say ‘Nana Frances, you were absolutely right all along’.”

Comer, who revealed she spent years as a child watching the Baftas in her bedroom, also paid tribute to the show’s creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge as well as Line Of Duty’s Stephen Graham, a fellow Liverpudlian.

“If I didn’t owe you a pint before I definitely do now,” she said.

“Thank you for the generosity you showed me all those years ago.”

Killing Eve won best drama series, beating another BBC hit, Bodyguard.

Waller-Bridge said: “I can’t speak it’s so unbelievably exciting”.

She added: “Thanks for everyone for taking risks. Jodie Comer almost swallowed a wasp in Tuscany.”

Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw won best supporting actress, beating Billie Piper, Keeley Hawes and Monica Dolan.

The role was “probably the greatest pleasure in my life”, she said.

Comedy thriller Killing Eve went into the awards leading the nominations, but not without controversy.

Bafta’s rules say a programme must have premiered in the UK to be eligible, but the show first aired in the US on BBC America before coming to the UK.

Bafta said there was “significant creative contribution from key UK talent throughout the production” and “the television committee is the arbiter of all eligibility”.

Bodyguard had been its main opposition, but it had to make do with one gong – the only award voted for by viewers – Virgin Media’s must-see moment.

It claimed the prize for the death of Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) in an explosion in the BBC One drama.

The moment when Eve (Oh) stabs Villanelle (Comer) in Killing Eve, the Doctor Who episode on Rosa Parks, Peter Kay’s Car Share, The finale, and Queer Eye were all up for the award.

Benedict Cumberbatch won the leading actor award for his role as Patrick Melrose in the Sky Atlantic drama of the same name.

The actor, who received his first Bafta nomination in 2005, told the audience: “Oh gosh, I think I’m going to fall over, I’m very used to being a bridesmaid not the bride.

“I’ll keep it short because everyone probably does need to go to the bathroom.

Backstage, he said: “I really thought Hugh Grant was going to win.”

On stage, Cumberbatch paid tribute to his wife, saying: “You’re my rock, I had to go pretty weird for this one and it was nice to come home and feel stable again.

“It’s all right, I’ve got one (an award) and I’m going to bring it home.”

Funnyman Steve Coogan presented the award for leading actress.

He quipped: “When I was asked to present the leading actress award I was delighted because of course women are quite fashionable at the moment…

“I realise this is the last award of the night so will keep this shorter than originally planned… scroll down autocue.

“Female empowerment, blah blah blah… humbled and privileged nah, nah nah. The Bafta goes to Jodie Comer.”

Piers Morgan’s hopes of a win were dashed by Cambridge Analytica Uncovered (Channel 4), which triumphed in the news coverage category.

A camera panned to the Good Morning Britain presenter looking unimpressed.

Good Morning Britain had two nominations, for On A Knife Edge and its Thomas Markle exclusive.

Programme-makers thanked the undercover reporter who exposed what Cambridge Analytica were up to.

“We couldn’t have done it without him – or her,” they said.

“Facebook are saying they are doing what they can to protect people’s data … we still await to see if that’s the case.”

Ben Whishaw won best supporting actor for A Very English Scandal.

The actor was unable to attend the ceremony, with the award collected on his behalf by director Stephen Frears.

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle lost out in the live event category.

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, also on BBC One, won the gong.

Huw Edwards, who presented the programme, paid tribute to the “true heroes who won the award, that generation of men and women”.

Steve Pemberton with his Bafta for best male performance in a comedy programme (Ian West/PA)

BBC Three’s Killed By My Debt won best single drama, beating Netflix show Bandersnatch – Black Mirror.

The drama was based on the true story of Jerome Rogers from south London, who took his own life at the age of 20 after accruing mounting debts sparked initially by traffic fines while working a zero-hours job.

Programme-makers criticised bailiffs, calling them “organised gangs extorting money from people who haven’t got it”.

Mr Rogers’s brother, speaking on stage, criticised the “gig economy in our nation” and the “unregulated bailiff industry” leading a “young man to take his own life before he reaches his own 21st birthday”.

He added: “If one more person sees it (the show) because of tonight, it’s amazing.”

The Bros documentary lost out to Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley for specialist factual programme.

Steve Pemberton won best male performance in a comedy programme for Inside No 9.

The actor thanked his family and his mother, who he said would be “screaming and dancing in the street”.

