I’m a Celebrity wins TV Bafta with Holly Willoughby as Ant McPartlin replacement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! scooped a Bafta for the series featuring Holly Willoughby as co- host – after she stepped in for Ant McPartlin.

The show won best reality and constructed factual at the TV awards bash.

Willoughby filled in for Ant on last year’s show when the presenter took a break away from his TV roles following his drink-driving arrest.

Ant and Dec on the Bafta red carpet ahead of the ceremony (Matt Crossick/PA)

Co-presenter Declan Donnelly was joined on the Royal Festival Hall stage by Willoughby and Ant, who was stood towards the back with the rest of the team.

He said: “Thank you Holly for helping me out last year.

“You did a fantastic job standing in for Ant, who has reluctantly come up here tonight.”

He quipped “if anyone is feeling a little faint or funny see (I’m A Celebrity medic) Bob afterwards”, who also joined the presenters and production team as they accepted the award.

Speaking to reporters backstage, Dec said: “It’s been a tough year personally and professionally.

“I was just trying to do my best, and just keep the shows warm for him for when he was ready to come back.

“And they have both won Baftas, so how cool am I?”

Ant and Dec’s Britain’s Got Talent was also among the early winners at the TV Baftas on Sunday.

The show won best entertainment programme, beating Saturday Night Takeaway, also fronted by the duo, as well as Strictly Come Dancing and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Dec hosted the live Britain’s Got Talent shows solo last year during Ant’s hiatus.

They missed out on a third Bafta, with the gong for best entertainment performance awarded to Lee Mack for Would I Lie To You? rather than their own Saturday Night Takeaway.

Speaking on the official Bafta red carpet earlier in the evening, Ant acknowledged his return, saying: “It’s nice to be back on the red carpet, lovely, thank you.”

