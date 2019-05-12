Bafta TV Awards: List of this year’s main winners

Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch picked up the top acting prizes.

The Bafta TV awards have been given out at a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Here are the main winners:

Congratulations to broadcaster and journalist Joan Bakewell, who receives BAFTA’s highest honour, the Fellowship 📺 🏆 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/WAdBH4ODt3 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2019

– Fellowship

Joan Bakewell

– Special Award

Nicola Shindler

– Comedy Entertainment Programme

A League Of Their Own

– Current Affairs

Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches)

Four big-hitters in the Drama Series category, but it’s @KillingEve that takes home the BAFTA🏆 🎭 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/YegargyH3k — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2019

– Drama Series

Killing Eve

– Entertainment Performance

Lee Mack – Would I Lie To You?

– Entertainment Programme

Britain’s Got Talent

– Factual Series

Louis Theroux’s Altered States

– Features

Who Do You Think You Are?

You absolutely deserve a telly now! 🏆😂Congratulations to Female in a Comedy winner Jessica Hynes (@JefficaHoons) #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/SeRRz8qqrp — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2019

– Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Jessica Hynes – There She Goes

– International

Succession

It’s a first BAFTA for Benedict Cumberbatch, who wins Leading Actor award for his performance as the troubled Patrick Melrose 👏🎭#BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/nuRpQOloU1 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2019

– Leading Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

– Leading Actress

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

– Live Event

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

– Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Steve Pemberton – Inside No. 9



– Mini-Series

Patrick Melrose

Congratulations to the production team behind Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, which wins the News Coverage award 🏆📰#BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/mUAsdLCotP — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2019

– News Coverage

Cambridge Analytica Uncovered

– Reality and Constructed Factual

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

– Scripted Comedy

Sally4ever

– Short Form Programme

Missed Call

– Single Documentary

Gun No 6

Killed By My Debt wins the award for Single Drama 💫A salute to storytelling with impact 👏@BBCThree #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/oS0zNu0KSj — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2019

– Single Drama

Killed By My Debt

– Soap and Continuing Drama

EastEnders

– Specialist Factual

Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley

– Sport

2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England V Sweden

– Supporting Actor

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal

– Supporting Actress

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

– Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

Bodyguard – Julia Montague Assassinated

