Bafta TV Awards: List of this year’s main winners

12th May 19 | Entertainment News

Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch picked up the top acting prizes.

Jodie Comer and Benedict Cumberbatch

The Bafta TV awards have been given out at a star-studded ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Here are the main winners:

– Fellowship
Joan Bakewell

– Special Award
Nicola Shindler

– Comedy Entertainment Programme
A League Of Their Own

– Current Affairs
Myanmar’s Killing Fields (Dispatches)

– Drama Series
Killing Eve

– Entertainment Performance
Lee Mack – Would I Lie To You?

– Entertainment Programme
Britain’s Got Talent

– Factual Series
Louis Theroux’s Altered States

– Features
Who Do You Think You Are?

– Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
Jessica Hynes – There She Goes

– International
Succession

– Leading Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

– Leading Actress
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

– Live Event
The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

– Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
Steve Pemberton – Inside No. 9

– Mini-Series
Patrick Melrose

– News Coverage
Cambridge Analytica Uncovered

– Reality and Constructed Factual
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

– Scripted Comedy
Sally4ever

– Short Form Programme
Missed Call

– Single Documentary
Gun No 6

– Single Drama
Killed By My Debt

– Soap and Continuing Drama
EastEnders

– Specialist Factual
Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley

– Sport
2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England V Sweden

– Supporting Actor
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal

– Supporting Actress
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

– Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
Bodyguard – Julia Montague Assassinated

