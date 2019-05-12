Declan Donnelly kept Bafta-winning TV shows ‘warm’ for Ant McPartlin’s return

12th May 19 | Entertainment News

The presenters have been reunited on Britain’s Got Talent.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Declan Donnelly has said he was keeping his Bafta-winning shows “warm” for Ant McPartlin until his co-star was ready to return to TV.

The presenter said he was simply trying to do his best for his friend and on-screen partner until McPartlin returned from his hiatus following a drink-driving conviction.

Donnelly said that, following the Bafta success of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and Britain’s Got Talent, that he is “cool” for work.

He said: “It’s been a tough year personally and professionally. I was just trying to do my best, and just keep the shows warm for him for when he was ready to come back.

“And they have both won Baftas, so how cool am I?”

Donnelly also said that audiences can go to Question Time for conflict following a peaceful last series of I’m A Celebrity, to which he confirmed Holly Willoughby is unlikely to return.

He said: “We we are in the world socially, it was nice that there wasn’t any of the arguing. There’s too much of that. Just watch Question Time for that.”

Donnelly said that his co-presenter Willoughby considers her time Down Under a “one year thing”.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

This is what you should say to anyone without a mum on Mother's Day
This is what you should say to anyone without a mum on Mother's Day

Ulrika Jonsson feared menopause was dementia setting in
Ulrika Jonsson feared menopause was dementia setting in

Bafta TV awards – the nominations in full

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 badass female fighters on Instagram to inspire your workout

5 badass female fighters on Instagram to inspire your workout
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Mod Squad and Twin Peaks star Peggy Lipton dies aged 72

Mod Squad and Twin Peaks star Peggy Lipton dies aged 72
Sandra Oh: Why viewers will relate to the next instalment of Killing Eve

Sandra Oh: Why viewers will relate to the next instalment of Killing Eve
Sandra Oh: Why viewers will relate to the next instalment of Killing Eve

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?