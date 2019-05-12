Being a mum is my greatest role, says Kylie Jenner on US Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day was celebrated on May 12 in the US.

Kylie Jenner called motherhood her “greatest role” as she celebrated US Mother’s Day.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a series of photographs on Instagram of her and her one-year-old daughter Stormi to mark the day.

“The best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life,” she said.

Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian posted a picture of herself with her daughter True, one.

“It’s Mothers Day!!! Happy Mother’s Day,” she said.

The pair were among a host of US celebrities posting messages about their mums to mark May 12.

Madonna, who has two biological and four adopted children, shared a series of video clips of her with her brood.

Citing the name of her new album Madame X, the Queen of Pop wrote: “Madame X Celebrates Mothers Everywhere.”

Reese Witherspoon penned a lengthy message in which she said her mother was her “biggest inspiration”.

“You are the BEST Mom I could ever dream of,” she said.

“The most creative, curious, joyful person I know.

“I love the way you laugh and sing and find happiness in little things like squirrels on your porch and birds outside your window.

“I love the way you love dogwood blossoms and the first tulips in the spring.

“You always laugh at my stupid jokes and tell me I’m doing a good job as a mother, as a working woman, as a citizen of the world trying to make meaningful change.

“You’re my biggest inspiration and my best friend. I love you, MOM.”

Actress Jameela Jamil tweeted a message to those who may not have great relationships with their mums.

“There is nothing wrong with you,” she wrote.

There is nothing wrong with you. pic.twitter.com/x0QfuOXuDf — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 12, 2019

“Not everyone has a mother.

“Not everyone has a good relationship with the mother they do have.

“Not everyone is close to their family.

“If that’s you. I see you.

“And I send you love.

“It’s completely fine to make a family out of your friends.”

© Press Association 2019