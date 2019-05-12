Daisy May Cooper wears dress made of bin liners to Bafta TV Awards

The ceremony is being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Daisy May Cooper caused a stir when she arrived at the Bafta TV Awards in a dress made of bin bags.

All eyes were on the actress and writer – who is nominated for female performance in a comedy for This Country – as she walked the red carpet in the long, plastic outfit.

Who are you wearing this evening? “A sixteen litre bin bag…” 🤣 A statement arrival from Female Performance in a Comedy Programme nominee Daisy May Cooper #ThisCountry #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/8NvPyQM9IJ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 2019

The dress had a long train that was covered in rubbish, including crisp packets and fast food wrappers.

The star teamed it with a bin lid hat – complete with a pigeon perched on top.

Cooper said her mother made the dress for the awards, which are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

