Emily Atack and Rob Jowers make red carpet debut at Bafta TV Awards

12th May 19 | Entertainment News

The actress first hinted at her relationship last month.

Emily Atack

Emily Atack appeared to confirm her relationship with film producer Rob Jowers as the pair made their red carpet debut together at the Bafta TV Awards.

The actress and I’m A Celebrity star, 29, shared a picture of herself and Jowers together on Instagram last month.

And on Sunday they appeared together at the television awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Rob Jowers and Emily Atack
Rob Jowers and Emily Atack (Matt Crossick/PA)

Atack wore a bright red and black dress for the event, while Jowers was smart in a tux.

