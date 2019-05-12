Hit shows Killing Eve and Bodyguard face battle for TV Baftas

Graham Norton will be back as host as TV stars hit the red carpet.

Stars are preparing for the TV Baftas, with Killing Eve going up against Bodyguard at the ceremony.

Both hit TV shows are up for best drama series at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killing Eve leads the nominations, with its two main stars – Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh – in the running for leading actress.

Just some of the stars you'll see at the @virginmedia #BAFTATV Awards this Sunday! Who can you spot in the crowd? 🤔🤩📺 https://t.co/bQu0svkIxP pic.twitter.com/fwYw9QzWrl — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 9, 2019

The darkly comic crime drama also has nods in the supporting actor and actress categories, for Kim Bodnia and Fiona Shaw.

The show, which first aired in the US on BBC America, is nominated despite Bafta’s own rules stating that a programme must have premiered in the UK.

Bafta said there was “significant creative contribution from key UK talent throughout the production” and “the television committee is the arbiter of all eligibility”.

Bodyguard, the show which had viewers on the edge of their seats last year, has a nod for best actress, for Keeley Hawes.

She played a home secretary in Jed Mercurio’s thriller, which aired on BBC One.

The awards will also see Ant McPartlin back on the red carpet, alongside Declan Donnelly.

James Nesbitt gives his predictions ahead of the 2019 @VirginMedia #BAFTATV Awards tomorrow 🔮✨ Find out if he's right Sunday 8pm @BBCONE 📺 @AudiUK pic.twitter.com/okdgRt3oCu — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 11, 2019

The 43-year-old stepped away from his TV roles after being arrested for drink-driving, before returning to work on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year.

Ant and Dec have been nominated for best entertainment performance for Saturday Night Takeaway.

The ITV show is also in the running for best entertainment programme, alongside Britain’s Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Keeley Hawes (Ian West/PA)

Danny Dyer, Holly Willoughby, Steve Coogan, Sir Lenny Henry, Kelsey Grammer, David Schwimmer and Line Of Duty star Martin Compston are among the presenters at the ceremony, taking place at the Royal Festival Hall.

Graham Norton, who last fronted the ceremony in 2016, is hosting the show, which will air on BBC One.

He is back after a short absence, when Sue Perkins took over presenting duties.

On his last stint, he used his opening monologue to lampoon everyone from Dermot O’Leary to Caroline Flack.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards air at 8pm on Sunday on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019