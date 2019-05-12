Sandra Oh: Why viewers will relate to the next instalment of Killing Eve

12th May 19 | Entertainment News

The second series of the darkly comic cat-and-mouse crime drama is yet to air in the UK.

Killing Eve

Sandra Oh says viewers who have experienced a “bad, obsessive relationship” will relate to the second series of Killing Eve.

The newest instalment of the darkly comic cat-and-mouse crime drama, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is airing in the US but not yet in the UK.

Oh told Sunday Times Style: “We really dive into the relationship between Eve and Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

“If you’ve been in a bad, obsessive relationship, or if you’ve struggled with addiction, you’ll relate.”

She said she avoided nights on the town while shooting the hit drama.

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve
Jodie Comer in Killing Eve (Aimee Spinks/BBC America)

“That’s what I love about getting older, your focus changes. All I care about is being on point to do the work that I love.”

The show is up for five Baftas at Sunday’s TV awards ceremony, including nods for best actress for Comer and Oh, as well as best drama.

The ex-Grey’s Anatomy actress told how her mother disapproved when she went into her profession.

“My mom saw acting as ‘low’, that was her thinking coming from Korea. She’s just a classic East Asian parent – constantly dissatisfied!,” she said.

“But not being satisfied gives you drive, it’s not bad. Western society is all about being super supportive and believing in your children.”

The full interview is available in Sunday Times Style.

© Press Association 2019

