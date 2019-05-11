Watch Houston Rockets mascot bend the knee for Emilia Clarke at NBA playoffs

11th May 19 | Entertainment News

Clutch the Bear struggled to keep his cool in front of Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

Emilia Clarke attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York

Emilia Clarke was treated like a queen during an NBA playoffs game when the Houston Rockets mascot spotted her courtside.

Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones, was in the crowd at the Toyota Center to see the Rockets take on the Golden State Warriors, when she was noticed by Clutch the Bear.

Dropping his coffee before bending the knee, Clutch had Clarke chuckling with his show of respect.

“Look who’s here!” bellowed the announcer. “The Mother of Dragons, from Game of Thrones, welcome to Houston Emilia Clarke!”

Clarke wasn’t the only queen in the house either, with Beyonce in attendance to witness the sixth game of the series between the teams.

In the end, Steph Curry’s 33-point haul helped GSW win 118-113, taking the series 4-2 and advancing to the Western Conference finals as a result.

With Game Of Thrones currently airing its final season, some couldn’t help notice that Curry had given a perfect demonstration in how to end a series.

Who will win the game of buckets this season?

© Press Association 2019

