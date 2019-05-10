Ariana Grande becomes new face of luxury French fashion brand Givenchy

The Duchess Of Sussex is known to be a fan of Givenchy.

Ariana Grande has described being named the new face of French luxury fashion brand Givenchy as an “incredible honour”.

The pop star will front Givenchy’s 2019 autumn and winter campaign which will be unveiled in July.

Announcing the news, the fashion house described Grande as “a modern muse and the voice of a generation” and “one of the most influential forces in pop culture today”.

Grande, 25, described her joy on Instagram.

She said: “I don’t have words to describe how much this partnership means to me. such an incredible honor and with a brand i love sooooo much.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart and i’m so excited for all things ahead….”

Givenchy had teased the news in a series of not-so-subtle hints, featuring a silhouetted figure boasting Grande’s distinctive ponytail.

The French design house was founded in Paris in 1952 and is one of the world’s most prestigious brands.

The Duchess Of Sussex is a fan while the most famous Givenchy ambassador is star of Hollywood’s Golden Age Audrey Hepburn.

