Arts Council England to support grassroots music venues with £1.5m

The fund will welcome applications from all musical types and genres.

Arts Council England has pledged £1.5 million for grassroots music venues and promoters.

Funded by their National Lottery Project Grants, the money is set to support venues whose main function is to host or promote live music.

The closure of smaller music venues nationwide could put the future of the UK’s music industry in jeopardy, a report published in March by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee found.

FUNDING BREAKTHROUGH FOR GRASSROOTS MUSIC VENUES. Big news from MVT today as we announce partnerships with @ace_national @Ticketmaster @LiveNation. Read more about it here #GMVPIF https://t.co/aEfEmHRfbw — Music Venue Trust (@musicvenuetrust) May 10, 2019

Music Venue Trust, a charity created to secure and improve grassroots venues in the UK, said it will assist venues to access the funding and ensure that improvements are being made to the sound, lighting and facilities for artists and audiences.

The fund will welcome applications from all musical types, adding that they are keen to support projects that bring the full spectrum of contemporary popular music genres to live audiences.

The announcement was made by the charity on Friday, at an event co-hosted by Arts Council England and Ticketmaster.

Darren Henley, Arts Council England CEO, said: “Grassroots music venues are essential both for our world-renowned music industry and communities across the country, and there needs to be a collective effort from both the public sector and music industry to support them.

“With this fund we’re ensuring that grassroots venues and promoters working in genres such as rock, pop and hip-hop have the support they need to create the best possible environment for artists and audiences.”

© Press Association 2019