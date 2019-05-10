William joins England manager and footballers for mental health chat

10th May 19 | Entertainment News

The conversation was filmed for a BBC documentary.

Men’s mental health

The Duke of Cambridge has joined England manager Gareth Southgate and famous footballers in a locker room to discuss men’s mental health.

William teamed up with Peter Crouch, Thierry Henry, Danny Rose and Jermaine Jenas as they shared issues they have struggled with in their careers in a discussion about the importance of mental fitness.

The conversation was filmed earlier this month for a BBC documentary at the grounds of Cambridge United Football Club, which is pioneering what it means to be a mentally healthy football club.

The famous men are joined by four football fans, Tom, Steve, Paul and Mark.

They head to the ground thinking they have been invited to speak about their own struggles with mental health – unaware that they are about to come face-to-face with some of their footballing heroes.

William said: “Men are the hardest-to-reach audience on the subject of mental health.

Men’s mental health
England manager Gareth Southgate and the Duke of Cambridge were joined by famous footballers (Adam Vallance/BBC/PA)

“Suicide is the biggest killer of young men under the age of 45, and that’s an appalling statistic.

“There needs to be a turning point where we can pass the message on to men everywhere that it’s OK to talk about mental health. We have to normalise the whole conversation.”

Southgate said: “We’ve got to try to help and support each other. Football generally has had a culture of maybe not opening up about anything in your life, without being seen as being weak for doing that.

“I think it’s key that that isn’t a weakness, it’s actually a strength that you’re confident enough to talk about those things openly.”

Jenas said: “My biggest hope for this is that a conversation will be had. The rate of male suicide has gone through the roof, so it’s great that we’re having this chat.”

In a short clip posted by the BBC on Twitter, Southgate is seen referring to a “sense of hopelessness” and Henry says: “It’s almost forbidden to cry.”

William says: “We’ve got to relax a little bit and be able to talk about our emotions because we’re not robots.”

He then points at Crouch, and in a reference to the footballer’s robotic celebration dance, jokes: “He does a great robot impression.”

A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health, presented by Dan Walker, will air on Sunday May 19 at 10.30pm on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kim Kardashian soon to be a mother of four as surrogate goes into labour

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

As Ariana Grande is set to become the newest face of Givenchy, this is her style evolution
As Ariana Grande is set to become the newest face of Givenchy, this is her style evolution

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Met Gala 2019: The best looks from the pink carpet

Met Gala 2019: The best looks from the pink carpet
6 reasons why Italy is the perfect holiday destination for families

6 reasons why Italy is the perfect holiday destination for families
5 expert tips to get your budget back on track after a bank holiday spending splurge

5 expert tips to get your budget back on track after a bank holiday spending splurge
5 things to do in Baku if you’re heading to the Europa League final this month

5 things to do in Baku if you’re heading to the Europa League final this month
5 things to do in Baku if you’re heading to the Europa League final this month

Kim Kardashian soon to be a mother of four as surrogate goes into labour