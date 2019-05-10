Guns N’ Roses clash with brewery over beer and bandanas

10th May 19 | Entertainment News

The rock band has accused a Colorado brewery of exploiting their fame.

Guns N’ Roses perform at the O2

Rock band Guns N’ Roses has accused a Colorado brewery of exploiting their fame to sell beer and merchandise.

The band filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Thursday against Oskar Blues Brewery, which sells Guns ‘N’ Rose beer, merchandise and bandanas which the group says are associated with singer Axl Rose.

The complaint says Oskar Blues applied to trademark Guns ‘N’ Rose last year and abandoned the effort after the band objected.

The brewery is accused of selling bandanas like those worn by Axl Rose (Ian West/PA)

The lawsuit says the brewery is still selling the beer and the merchandise.

The band wants a court order blocking the brewery from misappropriating its name, destroying the products and turning over profits from Guns ‘N’ Rose and other monetary awards.

© Press Association 2019

