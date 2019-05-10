Bros set to be famous in US thanks to reunion documentary

The production company behind The Late Late Show and Carpool Karaoke will bring the film to viewers in North America.

Bros are set to finally crack the US over 30 years since their first release – with the popular documentary following their reunion due to be released stateside.

Bros: After The Screaming Stops, which received three Bafta nominations, features brothers Matt and Luke Goss as they reunite for two 30th anniversary gigs.

Fulwell 73, the production company behind The Late Late Show and Carpool Karaoke, will bring the film to viewers in North America.

The documentary became an unlikely hit due to the rivalry between the twins, who had hardly spoken and not played together since their split, and one-liners and comments which saw them mocked online.

Bros, including bassist Craig Logan, who was in the original line-up, rose to fame the late 1980s with hits including When Will I Be Famous.

Initially shown on BBC Four in December, the documentary became a huge talking point, with viewers searching it out on iPlayer which led to it airing again on BBC Two.

It has been nominated for best specialist factual programme at the Baftas, as well as gongs for directing and editing.

The film will be released on demand across the US and Canada on May 28 including VOD, iVOD and Home Entertainment.

The duo in 1989 (Malcolm Croft/PA)

Matt said: “The year has been a complete whirlwind and every time I don’t think it can get any better, something even more amazing comes along.

“The UK is of course where we grew up and will always be first and foremost our home, but as both Luke and I now live and have established careers in the US, it is really special that our award-winning film will be seen here.”

Luke added: “Music and family is a part of all our lives as well as the backdrop of this film.

“The remarkable journey our documentary has brought to my life has been an incredible and unexpected life experience.

“Knowing my brother and I get to share it with North America is truly exciting for me and frankly a dream come true.”

