Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcome son via surrogate

The TV personality shared the news on Twitter, writing: ‘He’s here and he’s perfect!’

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a son, via surrogate.

Reality TV star Kardashian West shared the news on Twitter, writing: “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

In another post on Friday, she wrote: “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has three children with husband West – North, Saint and Chicago.

This is the second time the couple have used a surrogate, having had one deliver Chicago in January last year.

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Kardashian West opted for surrogacy for her third and fourth children due to health concerns involving pregnancy.

News that the surrogate was in labour was broken by Kim’s sister Kourtney, who surprised their mother Kris Jenner during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

© Press Association 2019