Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcome son via surrogate

10th May 19 | Entertainment News

The TV personality shared the news on Twitter, writing: ‘He’s here and he’s perfect!’

Kim Kardashian surrogate in labour

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a son, via surrogate.

Reality TV star Kardashian West shared the news on Twitter, writing: “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

In another post on Friday, she wrote: “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has three children with husband West – North, Saint and Chicago.

This is the second time the couple have used a surrogate, having had one deliver Chicago in January last year.

Kardashian West opted for surrogacy for her third and fourth children due to health concerns involving pregnancy.

News that the surrogate was in labour was broken by Kim’s sister Kourtney, who surprised their mother Kris Jenner during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

© Press Association 2019

