Game Of Thrones role made Gwendoline Christie confront her own appearance

10th May 19 | Entertainment News

She plays Brienne of Tarth in the acclaimed fantasy series.

Gwendoline Christie at GQ Heroes

Game Of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie has said playing Brienne of Tarth – a warrior known for her height and strength – forced her to confront her own appearance.

The actress, who stands 6ft 2ins, said her starring role in the popular fantasy-drama series offered her a chance to explore how women are defined in society according to their body shape.

Christie debuted in season two, but later became a main cast member as Brienne found herself at the centre of the battle against the undead White Walkers.

Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on the final day of the inaugural GQ Heroes event, Christie said her time on the hit HBO show had made her reconsider how she perceived her flaws.

Asked how it felt for the long-running programme to be coming to an end, the 40-year-old said: “I am so emotional about it. I am grateful. It’s been eight years of employment.

“This part came along and I knew it would force me to confront my androgyny, my physicality, my height, my strength, my inconsistencies in my face and body.

“It made me really question what it means to be a woman, how we are defined in society, and how we’re defined in media and mainstream entertainment.

“It’s been a privilege to play that part. It has been an evolution of self.”

GQ Heroes runs from May 8-10 at Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire.

Game Of Thrones’ final episode is scheduled to air in the UK on May 20.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Baker’s sacking prompts some to ask why Lord Sugar was not fired

Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help Bond women ‘feel like real people’
Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help Bond women ‘feel like real people’

13 fab floral finds to spruce up your space for summer
13 fab floral finds to spruce up your space for summer

Danny Baker widely criticised after BBC sacking

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Baker: The motormouth DJ sacked before by the BBC for ‘being insulting’

Danny Baker: The motormouth DJ sacked before by the BBC for ‘being insulting’
Danny Baker sacked by BBC for Harry and Meghan baby joke

Danny Baker sacked by BBC for Harry and Meghan baby joke
All-female shortlist to compete for global literary prize

All-female shortlist to compete for global literary prize
Met Gala 2019: The best looks from the pink carpet

Met Gala 2019: The best looks from the pink carpet
Met Gala 2019: The best looks from the pink carpet

Danny Baker’s sacking prompts some to ask why Lord Sugar was not fired