Will Smith on turning 50: I’d created this wonderful life but I felt trapped

10th May 19 | Entertainment News

The Men In Black actor started a bucket list earlier this year.

Graham Norton Show – London

Will Smith has said he was spurred on to make a bucket list after starting to feel trapped by his wealth and fame in middle age.

The Men In Black star celebrated his 50th birthday in September last year, and in February launched an online video series called Will Smith’s Bucket List.

Smith said the list was an attempt to escape fear and find “the freedom to do all of the things that I had put in my mind that I couldn’t do”.

Graham Norton Show – London
Will Smith and Naomi Scott on the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He said a “huge part” of his childhood had been “marked by fear”.

“You can generate great things, you can succeed and win, but you can never really be happy if you’re scared,” he told the Graham Norton Show.

“I’d turned 50 and I’d created this wonderful life and this wonderful career, but I felt trapped by being Will Smith – I have kids so I can’t do that, or I’m famous so I can’t say that, or people look at me so I can’t behave like that – so part of the bucket list was to give myself the freedom to do all of the things that I had put in my mind that I couldn’t do.

Aladdin European Premiere – London
Will Smith at the premiere of Aladdin (Ian West/PA)

“I’m now being adventurous, and I’ve always wanted to be that.”

Smith appears as the Genie in British film-maker Guy Ritchie’s new imagining of 1992 animated classic Aladdin.

The Graham Norton Show airs at 10.30pm on Friday on BBC One.

Aladdin is released in UK cinemas on May 22.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help Bond women ‘feel like real people’

Met Gala 2019: The best looks from the pink carpet
Met Gala 2019: The best looks from the pink carpet

Danny Baker widely criticised after BBC sacking
Danny Baker widely criticised after BBC sacking

Danny Baker: The motormouth DJ sacked before by the BBC for ‘being insulting’

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Baker sacked by BBC for Harry and Meghan baby joke

Danny Baker sacked by BBC for Harry and Meghan baby joke
Danny Baker’s sacking prompts some to ask why Lord Sugar was not fired

Danny Baker’s sacking prompts some to ask why Lord Sugar was not fired
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
All-female shortlist to compete for global literary prize

All-female shortlist to compete for global literary prize
All-female shortlist to compete for global literary prize

Phoebe Waller-Bridge to help Bond women ‘feel like real people’