Kim Kardashian soon to be a mother of four as surrogate goes into labour

10th May 19 | Entertainment News

She and husband Kanye West already have three children.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Kim Kardashian West will soon be a mother of four after her surrogate went into labour.

The news was broken by Kim’s sister, Kourtney, who surprised their mother Kris Jenner during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kourtney walked on stage with her three children; Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and four-year-old Reign.

She also had Kim’s three children; North, five, Saint, three, and one-year-old Chicago, whom she shares with husband Kanye West.

Addressing her sister’s absence, Kourtney said: “So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labour, so she’s at the hospital.”

A visibly shocked Kris, 63, replied: “What! What are we doing here?!”

DeGeneres explained that Kim, 38, was supposed to be the one to surprise Kris but could not make it as her baby boy was on the way.

This is the second time Kim and Kanye have used a surrogate, having had one deliver Chicago.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Danny Baker: The motormouth DJ sacked before by the BBC for ‘being insulting’
Danny Baker: The motormouth DJ sacked before by the BBC for ‘being insulting’

Michaela Strachan’s top tips on how to be a greener family

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Baker’s sacking prompts some to ask why Lord Sugar was not fired

Danny Baker’s sacking prompts some to ask why Lord Sugar was not fired
13 fab floral finds to spruce up your space for summer

13 fab floral finds to spruce up your space for summer
Danny Baker widely criticised after BBC sacking

Danny Baker widely criticised after BBC sacking
Danny Baker sacked by BBC for Harry and Meghan baby joke

Danny Baker sacked by BBC for Harry and Meghan baby joke
Danny Baker sacked by BBC for Harry and Meghan baby joke

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?