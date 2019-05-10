Royal wedding cellist congratulates Harry and Meghan on ‘wonderful’ birth

10th May 19 | Entertainment News

Sheku Kanneh-Mason played at St George’s Chapel at Meghan’s personal request.

Decca 90: A Celebration

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the cellist who played at the royal wedding last year, has congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the “wonderful” birth of their son.

The 20-year-old found fame following his performance of Sicilienne by von Paradis and Apres Un Reve by Faure in St George’s Chapel in Windsor last May.

Kanneh-Mason, from Nottingham, passed on his congratulations to Harry and Meghan, telling Hello! magazine: “I’m delighted for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“They are such a lovely couple and this is a wonderful event to coincide with the anniversary of their beautiful wedding.”

The couple broke with royal convention by making a personal decision not to use a title for their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, born on Monday May 6.

An estimated UK average audience of 18 million tuned in to watch the couple tie the knot after more than two years together.

Kanneh-Mason, who became the first artist to receive the new Brit Certified Breakthrough Award in 2018, told how Meghan called him directly to ask him to perform.

Classic Brit Awards 2018
Kanneh-Mason with the Male Artist of the Year award at the Classic Brit Awards in 2018 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He said: “An American voice came on the line saying: ‘Hi, I’m Meghan Markle. Would you like to play at my wedding? I’ve been a fan of yours for a while but I didn’t know you were British’.

“I enjoyed every moment of it. The atmosphere was buzzing and I felt lucky to play in such a beautiful building.”

Kanneh-Mason also said he had begun to be recognised by fans.

He said: “I’ve had strangers come up to me in the street and ask if I can play at their wedding.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, out now.

© Press Association 2019

