The Young Ones star Adrian Edmondson to join EastEnders

9th May 19 | Entertainment News

He will play a love interest for Jean Slater.

Rocky Horror Show Live Afterparty

Comedy actor Adrian Edmondson is to join the cast of EastEnders.

Edmondson, best known for appearing in TV comedies The Young Ones and Bottom, will play Daniel Cook, the EastEnders Twitter account said.

The character will be a love interest for Jean Slater, played by Gillian Wright.

Edmondson, 62, will make his debut on Albert Square “later in the summer”, the BBC soap said.

His character is described as being “charming and with a wicked sense of humour” and will be “the perfect antidote for Jean as she continues her treatment for ovarian cancer”.

Bradford-born Edmondson said: “There were only 15 boys on my drama course at Manchester Uni, and I’ll be the third to appear in EastEnders – so I feel it’s a kind of tradition!

Adrian Edmondson
Adrian Edmondson is to join EastEnders, the BBC said (Doug Peters/PA)

“The other two being Tom Watt (Lofty Holloway) and Paul Bradley (Nigel Bates).”

Edmondson began his career as a stand-up comic before finding fame in The Young Ones alongside Christopher Ryan, Rik Mayall and Nigel Planer.

He later starred as Eddie Hitler in Bottom, which he created with Mayall.

Edmondson has since had dramatic roles in the likes of Jonathan Creek, Holby City and Miss Austen Regrets.

He is not the first comedy actor to try his hand at soaps and follows in the footsteps of the likes of Bradley Walsh, Les Dennis and Vic Reeves.

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
13 fab floral finds to spruce up your space for summer
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Met Gala 2019: The best looks from the pink carpet

Fairytale of New York: Zendaya dresses as Cinderella at Met Gala

Danny Baker widely criticised after BBC sacking

