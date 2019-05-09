Line Of Duty star: I’ll take any part in another Jed Mercurio project

Line Of Duty star Rochenda Sandall has said she will take “any size part” in another Jed Mercurio project.

The explosive finale of the police procedural drama ended on Sunday with the shocking revelation that the mysterious villain H is not one person, but four.

Viewers saw Sandall’s character Lisa McQueen enter into a witness protection programme in exchange for information on the organised crime group (OCG) she was a member of.

Sandall as Lisa McQueen alongside Stephen Graham (Aiden Monaghan/World Productions/BBC/PA)

Ahead of the final episode, Sandall told the Press Association: “People have asked me before if Jed has another project would you work with him and the clear answer is yes, because his text is so great.

“It’s strange when you read another text after you’ve been in such a fantastic text, you can see the holes in the structure.

“You take it for granted I guess, but his text is so secure and so brilliantly complex, that it’s an absolute joy to work on. His characters are so defined and non-two dimensional.

“So if there’s anything else, I’d be like, yes, I’ll take any size part, please, please have me.”

The BBC drama, which follows the work of anti-corruption unit AC-12, is set to return for a sixth series.

Sandall continued: “I’d say I definitely think that people will be satisfied but of course they’re going to be wanting more, otherwise it wouldn’t carry for next series.

“It’s hard to wrap everything up, there’s so much to it and there’s stuff in this one that goes right back to series one.

“I do think people will be satisfied, his main aim is to please the audience. He lets you all be the detectives.”

Sandall joined the cast for the fifth series of the drama alongside Stephen Graham, who played undercover police officer John Corbett.

She added: “It’s been amazing, what a ride, getting to work with amazing actors such as Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston, and of course the lovely Stephen Graham, who I did a lot of my stuff with, was just tremendous.

“It really is such a wonderful crew and team – a well oiled machine.”

Line Of Duty Series 5 and the Complete 1 – 5 Box Set are out now on DVD.

© Press Association 2019